TEXARKANA, Texas - A mayor's race topped the election ballot in Texarkana, Texas Tuesday.
Bob Bruggeman won another term in office, defeating former city councilman Brian Matthews with 68% to 32% of the vote.
The mayor's race is for a three-year term. Bruggeman will be sworn in Dec. 13.
In addition to the mayor's race, some Texarkana voters had a council race on their ballot. Mary Hart won another term in office. Her opponent, Mary Philips, withdrew from the race, but not in time for her name to be removed from the ballot.
