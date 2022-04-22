batteries

AUSTIN - The state of Texas is encouraging residents to be prepared year-round for natural disasters with a little financial help from the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, which is Saturday-Monday, April 23-25. 

“There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption,” according to a statement from the Texas Comptroller’s Office. 

Qualifying items include:

  • household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced at less than $75
  • hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300
  • portable generators priced at less than $3,000

Visit the Texas Comptroller’s Office website for a full list of qualifying supplies.

The Comptroller’s Office estimates the sales tax holiday will save shoppers more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes.

