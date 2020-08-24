HOUSTON, TX. - Houston police say they believe a body found 25 miles away from where a 2-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday is that of Maliyah Bass.
A jogger spotted the girl's body floating in the water on Sunday morning.
Police said foul play is suspected in Bass' disappearance. The child's body was found near Brays Bayou, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.
Investigators said a woman was jogging near the bayou about 10:30 a.m. when she spotted the child. Houston Fire Department water rescue teams went out and recovered the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:19 a.m.
Acevedo said it's too early to confirm it is Maliyah but "most likely" it is her.
"We believe that, although we can't confirm it's her, we believe there's a high probability of it being her," Acevedo said. "We don't want to give people false hope. We want to hold on to a little hope, but we want to prepare for the worst."