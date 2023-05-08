WASHINGTON, DC - Clouds of concern are swirling around the southern border of the U.S. and metaphorically speaking, a hard rain is about to fall. U.S. officials are preparing for a surge of migrants there and there's bipartisan worries that the country isn't ready to handle the situation.
As migrants are gathering at the U.S.-Mexican border, lawmakers from both parties are sounding the alarm.
The rise in people seeking to get into the U.S. comes in anticipation of Thursday's expiration of Title 42, the U.S. government rule that enabled border officers to expeditiously expel migrants during the COVID pandemic.
The Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly stressed the southern border is sealed and is giving fair warning to those trying to come across.
House Republicans are set to vote Thursday on a border security package to succeed Title 42. It's called HR 2 and it codifies some of the programs from the Trump administration, including the Remain in Mexico policy which says migrants have to stay in Mexico as they go through the asylum process. If it passes, it's not expected to get through the Democratic-led Senate.