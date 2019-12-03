LONGVIEW, Texas - The 43rd U.S. president will speak in Longview Tuesday night as part of a speaker series being launched by the News-Journal and other leading institutions across East Texas.
The East Texas Speakers Forum, a new nonprofit organization, will present “An Evening with President George W. Bush” LeTourneau University.
“We were inspired by enthusiasm in our communities after other recent speaker events, by hearing President Bush at another Texas fundraiser, and especially by the possibility of furthering a sense of regionalism and encouraging East Texas communities and organizations to pull together on this project,” said Ric Brack, president of the Speakers Forum.