UVALDE, Texas - Much needed back to school help arrived in Uvalde, Texas this week. Students returning to class in that devastated community are now reaping the rewards of a fundraiser that you made possible.
KTBS 3 in cooperation with J-STAR Ministries in East Texas collected $4,500 to help students in Uvalde purchase school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Those supplies have now been delivered to the struggling community. It was an impressive display as the thankful community received the items.
Back on May 24, 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary.