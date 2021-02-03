CELINA, Texas - An Amber Alert has been activated and the search is on for a missing 2-year-old from Texas. Levy Pugh was last seen Tuesday evening in Celina north of Dallas.
Authorities said Levy was wearing a diaper when he disappeared. He has blonde hair and blue eyes with a light complexion.
The child may be traveling with Isaac Pugh, 42, in a 2019 White Toyota Tacoma with Texas plates MDT1625. Pugh is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes and a medium complexion. His last known address is 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina.
If you have any information about Levy or Isaac Pugh, call the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350. This alert has also been issued in Arkansas.