MARSHALL, Texas - East Texas law enforcement officers are conducting a “Click It or Ticket” campaign May 23-June 5, enforcing seat belt and child car seat laws, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
Of the 135 traffic crash fatalities reported in the Atlanta District in 2021, 50 were killed because they were unrestrained and 79 people were seriously injured, TxDOT said.
“Air bags are not seat belt replacements,” said Atlanta District Engineer Buddy Williams. “They can be big lifesavers, but without seat belts, air bags can be ineffective and even dangerous. Buckling up is the single most effective way to protect yourself from serious injury or death in a crash,” Williams said.
Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat, or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.
Across Texas in 2021, 1,226 people died in unrestrained crashes, a 14 percent increase from the previous year. Pickup truck drivers and passengers continue to lag in seat belt use. The number of unbelted pickup truck drivers killed in Texas traffic crashes increased 20 percent last year.
“We continue to see fewer motorists buckling up at night, and nearly 60 percent of all fatal crashes occur at night,” said Atlanta District Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt. “Research shows that drivers and passengers are less likely to buckle up between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.,” she added.