SHREVEPORT, La- The University Veterinary Hospital Foundation's mission is to improve the lives of pets and their owners.
Today they held their 4th annual Run like an Animal event.
Pets and their owners participated in a 5K or a 1 mile run. They also enjoyed music, food, and pet games.
The UVH foundation also presented the Shreveport Police Department K-9 Unit with its personalized ballistic vests.
UVH owner Catherine Foret says the personalized vest will allow the K-9 officers to be protected at all times.
“They can wear them in the heat they can wear them in the cold and they never had protection before and we had to do something about that,” Foret said.
UVH Foundation also raised funds for the Shreveport-Bossier Animal Rescue and Paws for Life.