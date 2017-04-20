This will be the 34th year that the Shreveport and Bossier communities will come together in prayer, memory, and hope at our annual Holocaust Remembrance Service. Each year a different house of worship hosts the event, and this year it will be 3:00 PM Sunday, April 23 at First Baptist Church 543 Ockley Drive Shreveport, LA 71106.
Reginald (Reggie) Abrams will be Chair of the remembrance service this year. Abrams is a partner in Abrams & Lafargue. He serves a General Counsel to the Caddo Parish School Board and has had leadership roles in many community organizations. He is Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Shreveport.
Eleven candles will be lit in memory of the eleven million lives lost during the Holocaust. Cantor Neil Schwartz of Agudath Achim Synagogue will lead us in musical selections. We will share prayers together in memory and solidarity.
Our special guest speaker is scheduled to be Armin Guggenheim, a Holocaust Survivor who came to this country in 1939 and became a successful real estate broker and manager. We are honored that he has agreed to share his story with us, which he calls, “Lucky Me.”
Over 100 essays and poems from local middle and high school students, and research papers from college students were submitted for our Holocaust Literature contest. Awards will be presented to the winners, and to participating teachers.
This is intended as a non-denominational opportunity for the community to come together to remember and find strength to prevent injustice in the world.
Please join us, whatever your faith background. Further Details about the 2017 34th Annual Holocaust Remembrance Service for North Louisiana can be found at the Holocaust Remembrance Service website here http://www.holocaustremembranceservice.org/, or on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/RemembranceService/