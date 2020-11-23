GRAND CANE, La - This Thanksgiving is going to be different when it comes to dining out and family gatherings. While many will still eat out and gather with family, the CDC is recommending you only do so in small groups.
Rather than eating out, some families are opting for take-out. Village Cuisine in Grand Cane continues to see a higher number of people picking up meals since COVID-19 started. When it comes to Thanksgiving orders, they are seeing similar numbers to last year and mainly for small family gatherings.
If you plan to visit others, the CDC recommends the following:
- Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.
- Wear a mask and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.
- Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.
- Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.