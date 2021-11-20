SHREVEPORT, La. - Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon of Praise Temple in Shreveport and fellow members gave away 500 turkeys and over 1,000 meals to the community on Saturday in a drive-up, grab-and-go for Thanksgiving.
The drive-up started at 10 a.m., but the community was lined up moments before. The giveaway was expected to last until noon, but all of the items were gone before 11 a.m.
Bishop Brandon says that Praise Temple has this giveaway every year and normally will provide 7,000 meals on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, but decided to do a drive-up style due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The need is great and so many people are going through and facing so many challenges," said Bishop Brandon. "Here at Praise Temple, we care, the Northwest Louisiana Community Development cares and it's all about being a blessing to the community."
Bishop Brandon says that Praise Temple is expected to do another food giveaway on Saturday, December 18 for the Christmas holiday.