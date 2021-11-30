BATON ROUGE, La. – As family and friends gathered for Thanksgiving festivities, Louisiana State Troopers investigated multiple fatality crashes throughout the state. Lack of seatbelt usage and speed were among the major contributing factors.
Troopers investigated 10 fatal crashes, which resulted in 16 fatalities from the Wednesday afternoon until Sunday night. This was a significant increase as compared to last year’s travel period.
In 2020, eight fatalities occurred in seven crashes. This total of fatal crashes does not include crash investigations conducted by local law enforcement agencies leading to potentially higher fatal statistics.
Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion will continue and drivers are urged to exercise patience and good judgement behind the wheel.
Although the statistics changed, the causes of these crashes remain the same.
Impairment, speeding, distractions and lack of seatbelts are common factors.
As the Christmas and New Year holiday approaches, troopers urge driver to do their part by never driving while impaired or riding with an impaired driver.
Obey the speed limit, avoid distractions while behind the wheel and always ensure proper seatbelt use for all vehicle occupants.
-----
Motorists are urged to contact the nearest LSP Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) if they observe others driving in an unsafe manner. Additionally, information about road conditions, construction activities, and other critical incidents can be obtained by visiting the 511 Traveler Information System website at www.511la.org, calling 511 or downloading the Louisiana 511 app.