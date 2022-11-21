SHREVEPORT, La. - It could be a busy week of weather! Two storm systems shown in the Satellite and Radar imagery are forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex.
The first system over Texas was producing rain as of Monday morning. Some of that could reach the ArkLaTex during the day. Amounts are forecast to be light. Highs will be in the 40s-50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be nice after a little morning fog. Partly cloudy afternoons and temperatures in the 60s are expected.
Rain could return for Thanksgiving, Friday afternoon and Saturday.
Current model runs show that the rain could be heavy!
The rain may depart the area by Sunday leaving one nice day before everyone returns to work and school.
Here is the 7-Day Forecast.
