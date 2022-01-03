LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (ARAAP) recommended Monday schools and child care facilities implement school-wide mask policies for staff and students older than 2 years of age. COVID-19 cases have surged to record numbers in the state with nearly 5,000 cases statewide.
The Academy also said hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are rising for children nationally with 12% of Arkansas children ages 5-11 and 51% of youth ages 12-17 have at least one COVID-19 vaccine, but too many remain unprotected.
“We know schools have been doing a remarkable job at controlling the spread of COVID-19 while keeping kids in school where they belong. As students come back during the Omicron surge, we need to see the successful strategies that worked last year reinstated, as some schools relaxed these policies in the fall. Measures like school-wide mask requirements and encouraging vaccination will help keep kids in the classroom, where they can learn, play, and grow,” Dr. Susan Averitt, President of the ARAAP said.
Officials said the even vaccinated students and staff should wear masks during the surge given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Data cited in the hearing for Act 1002 by Dr. José Romero, Arkansas Secretary of Health and ARAAP member, showed that schools where students and staff wore masks had 20% fewer cases of COVID-19 than schools with no mask requirements.
School leaders have clear authority to implement school-wide mask policies after Act 1002 of 2021 was ruled unconstitutional last week by Circuit Judge Tim Fox. The law prohibited schools and public entities from implementing universal mask policies, but it was put on hold in August.