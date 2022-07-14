TEXARKANA, Ark. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.), the top three states with the highest incidence of COVID within the last seven days ending on July 13 are Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi, respectively.
The total cases for every 100,000 people are as follows: Florida 30,798; Arkansas 29,148; and Mississippi 28,581.
More data for Arkansas include new cases at 1,556. Cases in the last seven days are 10,542, and the seven-day percentage positivity is 20-24.9%, with total cases for the state being 879,614.
Arkansas counties with the highest number of cases and deaths reported on Jul 13 are: Pulaski County with 112,000 cases and 1,193 deaths; Washington County has 71,979 cases with 639 deaths, while Benton County has 70,067 cases with 876 deaths.
The CDC website also reports weekly on the COVID-19 community levels which is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.
Each county is considered either low, medium, or high which is based on hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
Checking the community levels in and around the ArkLaTex area, the following levels were assessed for this week:
Arkansas community levels:
- Columbia County is medium.
- Hempstead County is medium.
- Howard County is medium.
- LaFayette County is low.
- Little River County is low.
- Miller County is medium.
- Nevada County is medium.
- Pulaski County is high.
- Saline County is high.
- Sevier County is high.
Louisiana community levels:
- Bossier Parish is high.
- Caddo Parish is high.
- DeSoto Parish is high.
- Lincoln Parish is medium.
- Natchitoches Parish is high.
- Webster Parish is high.
In Oklahoma:
- McCurtain County is low.
Texas community levels:
- Bowie County is low.
- Dallas County is medium.
- Gregg County is low.
- Harris County is high.
- Nacogdoches County is medium.
- Rusk County is low.
- Tarrant County is medium.
- Upshur County is low
To research areas to find out community levels, go to:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html
Also according to the CDC, the following are responses based on the community level grading:
If the community level is low:
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
If the community level is medium:
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
If the community level is high:
- Wear a mask indoors in public.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- And additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
According to HealthData.gov, the state synopsis for Louisiana updated on July 12, the new COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 in the last week was 213.
The new confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions in Louisiana per 100,000 were 14.9. The total number of fully vaccinated in Louisiana is 2,509,456 people which is 54.0% of the total population.
And the state of Texas reports 256 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000. The new confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions in Texas per 100,000 are 11.8. And, the COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas are 18,080,038 people, or 62.4% of the total population.
To find locations in your community offering vaccinations, visit www.solvhealth.com.