Louisiana lawmakers were hoping to wrap it up early. That didn't happen; but when the 2017 special legislative session wrapped up Wednesday night, there was a deal in place.
A COMPROMISE BETWEEN Governor John Bel Edwards and House Republicans wound up giving the governor a little over 80 percent of what he wanted to close a $304 million budget deficit.
It was all in the art of the deal.
The governor got most of what he wanted-- but he had to give something back in return-- especially when it came to using the rainy day fund.
"The governor said he wanted $119 million-- we wanted less" said State Representative Larry Bagley of Logansport, "and he said-- we'll give you the bond redemption fund-- which he said at one time you will never get that, ever; that would never happen."
But now it has.
"Which was a pretty big deal," said Bagley.
Here's why: each state agency is required to hold money back; if there are no budget problems they spend the money-- if not the state collects the funds to help out in a crunch. But, here's the problem.
"The last four treasurers have not done it," said Bagley, "they just didn't. The just didn't collect the money."
Moving forward, that money will get collected-- and it could make a dent in the budget.
"They were projecting $192 million," Bagley said, "something along those lines."
So, yeah-- handy in a budget crisis-- proving we can all get along.
"At the end of the day the process worked," said Governor Edwards, "and we can all be proud of that-- because there was some reason to doubt coming in, whether we would be able to work together."
"We're excited coming out of this," said Bagley, "we're not in nearly as bad a shape as we were last year."
So remember: bond redemption fund-- it could come in handy.
By the way, the governor says you know you're in a good place when nobody's totally happy-- and that's where he and the legislature find themselves as they head into April's regular session.
The preliminary budget for next year was released Thursday and TOPS money is already lacking-- funded at only 70 percent.
Oh, and the budget deficit for next year is already projected for $400 million.
Even better-- on July 1, 2018-- just over $1 billion in revenue falls off the state books.