TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Be Like CJ Foundation hosted the Walk of Love on Saturday at Front Street in Texarkana.
CJ was a super-athlete in Ashdown, but did not want the star treatment, instead, he reached out to other kids who needed love.
He represented what this world needs today in our youth.
CJ was taken too soon in a tragic accident at the age of 14.
His parents, former WNBA player Marie Ferdinand-Harris and former NBA player Cedrick Harris turned triumph out of tragedy by memorializing their son's legacy who showed love, kindness and compassion to kids of all backgrounds.
C.J.’s Mom said she and Mr. Harris decided to do this walk of love after watching the news about a child shooting the teacher and realized students are so angry today, they just need love, so we decided to offer this Walk of Love in C.J.'s honor.
Instead of walking with numbers on their shirts, the kids walked for a love cause, whether it was being a friend, being loving, having empathy, or being kind.
Other activities the foundation has provided in CJ’s honor to local youth include: an annual race, softball and baseball clinics, a back-to-school clothing giveaway, a dinner and drawdown, a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, a kindness campaign and a memorial baseball tourney.
For more information on the foundation, visit the Be Like CJ Facebook page or visit their website.