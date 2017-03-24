Bees. Without them, one third of our food supply from plants would vanish. The animals that consume those same plants would be in dire straits.
With them, we have pollination on a planetary scale and products ranging from honey to candles and beard balm to hair pomade. Those busy bees are responsible for all kinds of things we need and use every day.
They're known for and have the market cornered in one commodity. “The one product that everyone thinks about is honey. So we have raw honey that we produce,” said Aaron Jennings, a Ruston beekeeper and owner of Jennings Apiaries.
But did you know that there are many products we use on a regular basis that come from all the hard work in those hives? Beard balm, for example, is made with bee wax. There’s more.
“We also use organic grape seed oil, coconut oil, shay butter and some essential oils that we add in for scent,” Jennings said.
He demonstrated something else bees make that probably has not been heard of until now.
“This is propolis which bees make from collecting sap and resin from plants, which happens to be the plants immune system. And bees will collect all the different sap and resin and they'll combine it with a little bees wax and they use it to coat the inside of the hive. Close up any holes or gaps in the hive. And it's completely anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-bacterial.”
And although it does not look like it, propolis has a medicinal value for humans with qualities of being anti-fungal and anti-bacterial.
“It's really good for oral health. And it's used as a throat spray or it can be used with gum disease. You can chew on it like gum,” Jennings said.
His wife, Lauren, shares some of the other honey bee products they offer.
“If petroleum-based commercial lotions are hard on your skin, there's also honey bee lotion. We produce the bees wax that's used in it. And also all the other ingredients are all natural and we make it,” Lauren Jennings said.
And like it's main ingredient, the honey bee lotion itself has many uses. “It's really good for cuticles. I use it on my feet, on my heels. And I also use it on burns and cuts,” Lauren Jennings said.
Bees wax can be processed to make crayons as well. Rendered bee's wax, a coloring pigment like chalk or old cosmetic colorants, can create the perfect natural coloring tools for your artistic little one.
And any leftover honeycomb never goes to waste at Jennings Apiaries. They also have honeycomb necklaces.
Lauren Jennings is proud of her own unique creation.
“It's made with re purposed materials. The base of it is actually a piece from plumbing. I cut pieces of honeycomb. I pour resin on top of that and let it harden. I wrap wire around it and let it set. Then I put it on a piece of leather and it's ready to go,” she said.
You can find Jennings Apiaries honey at Whole Foods and Bossier City Cross Fit. They also teach classes on how to start your own hive. And KTBS will have more in a couple of weeks.
For more on Jennings Apiaries and all the products that come from bees wax, honey and more, click on these links:
http://www.myhappyplace.boutique/
https://www.jenningsapiaries.com/
https://www.facebook.com/jenningsapiaries318/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf