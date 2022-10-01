TEXARKANA, Texas – The bling is back for Hospice of Texarkana Saturday evening, at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center, holding their 13th Annual Jeans & Bling Fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
Casey Hitchcock, the billing coordinator for Hospice said, “Tonight is a fundraiser and we do have a lot of options for that with the raffles and the auctions, but I also think it’s about community. It’s an event that people buy tickets to connect in the community that way. Lots of familiar faces tonight!”
On the schedule for the evening includes a celebrity lip sync battle, a BBQ dinner, silent auction, raffles, live music, dancing, and of course, lots of jeans and bling.
Director of Development and Public Relations for Hospice of Texarkana Lee Davis said, “We didn’t think we could safely hold the event because of COVID for the last couple of years so we decided to do it up even more this year.”
The organizers sold approximately 300 tickets for the event to support the non-profit hospice and its care center which is the region’s only hospice inpatient care center.
For more information about the organization, visit their website at HospiceofTexarkana.org or call 903-794-4263.