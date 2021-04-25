The Broken Bean in Minden, Louisiana has a motto on it's sign out front,
"Only when something is broken does it reveal its true aroma". This coffee shop does more than just serve fancy coffee and sandwiches. The money raised helps women with children struggling with addiction. Adult Teen Challenge has an opportunity coming up where you don't have to to go to Minden to meet them and learn more about the work they're doing.
"We will be having a booth at the fair coming up in April. We'd love for people to swing by there. The most important thing we want the community to know is that there is help for your loved one struggling with addiction. Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge has 8 centers across Louisiana, from women, men and women with children," said Andy Jenkins, with Adult and Teen Challenge Family Center in Minden, Louisiana.
The State Fair of Louisiana, where they'll have their booth, begins on April 29th in Shreveport.