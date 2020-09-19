BATON ROUGE, La- The Cajun Navy is looking for volunteers not only when Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, but for continued Hurricane Laura recovery in Lake Charles.
The Cajun Navy has been actively monitoring Tropical Storm Beta, and is ready to assist with recovery efforts, as they have always done in the past.
The Navy is looking for anyone interested in helping, but especially those with high water vehicles and boats.
The needs for Tropical Storm Beta are not known at this time, but the Cajun Navy is working with authorities to determine what will be needed. They will provide more updates as more information becomes available.
The Cajun Navy is also looking for volunteers to help with clean up efforts in Lake Charles. They are welcoming all kinds of volunteers with no experience necessary.
They need volunteers to help the elderly, do wellness checks, and behind the scenes work to support the people who will go out to tarp roofs, cut trees, clear yards, and collect distribute donations.
If you're interested in volunteering, sign up at www.cajunrelief.org
If you're interested in donating, go to cajunrelief.org/donate