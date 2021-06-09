NATCHITOCHES, La - The City of Natchitoches hosted a public hearing to discuss the Department of Transportation's RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant and its proposed use to fund the Natchitoches Safe Streets Revitalization Project.
The City is seeking public comments on the project, which will serve to address the Department of Transportation's goal of funding projects that benefit low-income communities, disadvantaged communities, communities underserved by affordable transportation, or overburdened communities.
In alignment with that goal, the Natchitoches Safe Streets Revitalization Project aims to rehabilitate and revitalize the Texas Street Business Corridor and rehabilitate feeder roads and neighborhood streets. The project elements include rehabilitation of roads and drainage facilities, new pavement, new and widened sidewalks, walking paths, marked bike and pedestrian lanes, improved lighting and other amenities that ensure ADA compliance.
Residents will be given the opportunity to provide oral and written comments on the project at multiple public hearings. All interested residents are encouraged to attend.
If you are unable to attend, residents can watch the Public Hearing via the City's YouTube Channel (CityofNatchitoches LA) and submit your comments here.
For more information, contact the Mayor's Office at (318)352-2772.