Researchers say big thunderstorms that caused deadly flash flooding like what hit Louisiana this year could happen more often and be more intense because of a warming climate, which wouldn't be good news for Louisiana. But are they right?
In the 1970s and 1980s, scientists predicted global cooling and the coming ice age. Mario Valverde of the National Weather Service remembers the scare of a deep freeze for planet Earth.
"Now I remember growing up when I was going to school and they were talking about the next Ice Age coming. And that was the prediction back then that we would be covered in ice. That enormous cities would be under a hundred feet of ice. That hasn't happened," Valverde said.
But a new Ice Age never happened. Talk turned to global warming, with predictions of ice caps disappearing, no more snow and coastal cities being under water by 2015.
Well that also didn't happen. But that doesn't stop the predictions.
Scientists are now saying that global warming or climate change will cause more storms and flooding in areas like Louisiana in the future. They're referring to the 2015 flood.
So, is the climate changing?
"The climate is always changing. In fact, we've been through ice ages, and seen them go away by means of global warming way before man, SUV's, and airplanes could have an impact. The storms we recently had here in the summer time down south in Baton Rouge, and the storms we've had here in North Louisiana in March, we cannot attribute those to global warming at this time," Valverde said.
But scientists with the National Center for Atmospheric Research are offering a different view. A report released this month states "if the climate continues to warm, the big thunderstorms that cause flash flooding probably will become more frequent and more intense, dropping up to 70 percent more rain."
"We will continue to see more intense storms. Because if the atmosphere is able to hold more moisture and that's where the energies from the storms come from is the amount of moisture in the air," Valverde said.
Their point is this: If you are still living on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana without flood insurance and they are right about their dire predictions, this time, you're taking an even bigger risk as we move into the future and storms dump 70 percent more rain which would lead to additional flooding.
"In the past, the globe has been a lot warmer than it is right now. It's been a lot colder than it currently is. And so we know that climate change is a reality. The climate is constantly moving from hotter to colder all the time," Valverde said.
Whether you believe in global warming or not, one thing is for certain, experts say, the climate has always and will always change. And there's no way humans can stop a natural condition like climate from changing any more than they can stop the sun from rising in the east and setting in the west.