TEXARKANA, Texas – The Collins Home was roaring like the 1920’s with a Wine and Tapas fundraiser for HandsOn Texarkana on Friday evening.
Many came dressed the part as flappers and sipped Enoch’s Stomp wine and enjoyed tapas from Verona’s while listening to a live band and bidding in a silent auction.
Executive Director Amy Lemley said, “Our main mission is promoting volunteerism. Our two main fundraisers are this one tonight and the Dragon Boats race in May.”
Aside from those two events, the non-profit rents The Collins Home venue out for weddings and special events, as well as receiving a couple of grants each year, said Lemley.
They usually have around 100 people in attendance for Wine and Tapas each year.
“For this event we pair tapas, which means small portions, with local wine.”
HandsOn has been at the Collins home for about 15 years.
The historical Collins home was built in 1929 on Texarkana’s Texas side.
HandsOn Texarkana has been serving the community for 53 years with volunteer opportunities such as senior transportation, a skilled parenting program as well as a youth volunteer organization.
For more information go to HandsOnTexarkana.org.