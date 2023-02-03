CROSS LAKE, La. - Last year, the Crappie Masters Elite Series put out their 2023 schedule with the first stop on Cross Lake starting Friday. Unfortunately, mother nature had other plans for the two-day tournament. Due to high water and the lake being closed to boat traffic, organizers had to scramble to find a new location and they did on the Red River. KTBS caught up with two local entries to get their reaction to the move to the river.
"I was happy about it but I've never been fishing in the winter time and it was a lot different," Kyle Jones-22nd Place (10.92 lbs) said. "We had a horrible practice. Three days of rain, cold. We didn't catch any fish during practice but we came back today and caught a few fish so I think we're gonna be okay."
"I was excited because I know my way around here," Wesley Miller/15th Place (11.78 lbs) said. "There's just no other way around it but I was happy to be fishing at cross lake too because I like fishing at cross lake."
The final day is Saturday. The public is welcome to attend the weigh in at 4 p.m. at Red River South Marina.