TEXARKANA, Ark. – Judging by the size of the crowd, some drizzling rain did not stop folks from coming out to the 3rd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, hosted by the Crossties Venue in downtown Texarkana.
Raleigh Andrews, General Manager for the Crossties and coordinator for the Fall Festival said, “I had everything set up to be outside. Well, Mother Nature was not on my side. So, fortunately we had the building, and we moved the vendors into these two rooms.”
Included in the family-friendly festivities were trick-or-treating for the kids, a Mutt Works dog costume contest, a Graham Slam Bakery pie eating contest, a Johnson Brothers carnival and plenty of vendors and food trucks.
“We do this each year for the community; it is a massive trick-or-treating event for the kiddos. This year we had close to 90 vendors, and they bring candy, and they can come out and show the community who they are, and it’s an opportunity for people to come out and do something festive.”