BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana took center stage at a Congressional hearing in Washington this week as senators grilled Department of Justice officials over the feds’ failure to track fatalities in prisons and jails across the United States.
A face of that plight presented to a Senate subcommittee — and to people tuned in across the country — was Vanessa Fano, whose brother, Jonathan Fano, hanged himself in his cell after 10 weeks inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in 2017.
“Jonathan would spend hours upon hours listening to my problems and would do anything to support me,” Fano told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday. “But at the time he needed the same support, no one responsible for his care, custody and control gave it to him.”
Read more on Louisiana's jail deaths from our news partner The Advocate.