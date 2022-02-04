HEMPHILL, Texas - Livye Lewis, 19, of Zwolle, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Matthew Edgar, 25, on Oct. 31, 2020 in Hemphill, Texas as a result of domestic violence.
Edgar was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 99 years in prison for the shooting death of Lewis. But Edgar failed to appear in court on Jan. 27 for the third day of his murder trial.
The Shelby County, Texas Sheriff’s Office is still searching him. Deputies followed up on leads received on the whereabouts of Edgar, but all were cleared. The search for Edgar has reached into east and northeast Texas as well as western Louisiana.
Locating Edgar and bringing justice to Lewis' family and friends is still on-going, with her mother, Darci Bass, the first to lead the charge.
"I would rather have the truth than any penalties or years," said Bass. "I would rather him sit down and him tell me what happened at this time so that I know what happened to my daughter."
Bass says that if this were to happen to someone else it's important to do everything possible to bring justice and find information for their child.
Bass says she wants her daughter to be remembered as a someone who was persistent in doing good, wasn't judgmental to others and would help someone change their life at anytime. Bass said that Lewis constantly reminded others that you could do and be anything that you want to be.
"I want us to always remember to throw up the 'L' for Livye Lewis," said Bass. "Long live Livye Lewis."
Bass created an academic scholarship in Lewis' honor. Click here to donate and learn about its mission.