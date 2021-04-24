SHREVEPORT, La- Saturday was a busy day in Downtown Shreveport with Earth Day celebrations and many more Spring activities organized by the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority.
One of the events, called the Snowmageddon Plant Swap, happened at The Lot Downtown.
DDA Executive Director Liz Swaine told KTBS that after the historic snow storm in February, many community members were mourning the loss of their plants and gardens. They needed an opportunity to buy and trade plants to get their gardens up and growing again.
"On social media, people started saying, 'oh my gosh I've lost this plant, I've lost this tree, what am I going to do?'" Swaine said. "We knew that people needed plants and people had plants. So our goal was to put them together."
Because of the positive turnout on Saturday, Swaine hopes to do a plant swap annually, and is thinking of partnering with master gardeners to make the event bigger and better next year.