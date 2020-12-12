The Green Knights, have you ever heard of them? No, we're not talking about a new Marvel movie......
We're talking about a group of people who have come together at Barksdale Air Force Base. It's motorcycle club for active and retired military as well as Department of Defense employees. The goal is mentor young riders and keep everybody safe on the roads. Chapter 75 at Barksdale has been around for over 10 years.
"What you get out of it is a camaraderie, a brotherhood, a sisterhood if you will of riders who have like minded considerations when it comes to safe riding practices and safe riding community activities. It's a family oriented chapter and does various fundraising activities within the area," said Colonel Mike Dilda, USAF (retd.)
The Green Knights have 2 major rides a year at the beginning and end of the riding season. Thunder on the Bayou and Cajun Rumble.