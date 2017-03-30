Shreveport, La. – The first Halal Food restaurant chain in the United States will open its newest restaurant in Shreveport. The Halal Guys will open in April inside the Fern Marketplace at East 70th and Fern Avenue, near Whole Foods.
The Halal Guys legend began nearly three decades ago in New York City, when the three founding business partners learned there was a huge demand from Muslim cab drivers looking for Halal food. An immediate success, The Halal Guys is well known for their famous chicken and gyro over rice platter and signature white and hot sauces. Even today, diners across the world will wait in long lines just to enjoy their unique and delicious food.
The Shreveport location will be the third restaurant opened in Louisiana. Last year, The Halal Guys opened its first Louisiana restaurant in the Central Business District of New Orleans, while earlier this year, a second restaurant was opened in uptown New Orleans. These restaurants join others around the country in cities like Chicago, Houston and Las Vegas. The Halal Guys is also known internationally with restaurants in South Korea and The Philippines.
American Halal food is a combination of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors. All American Halal foods and meats are prepared following strict Islamic dietary guidelines.That includes the humane treatment of livestock.