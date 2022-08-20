TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Hamiltons Farm Takeover Carnival brought autism awareness to Texarkana on Saturday.
The farm brought with them bounce houses, a mobile video game station, laser tag, monkey jump, rock climbing wall, camel feeding and petting, horseback riding, face painting and a create a bear station, along with snow cones and a food truck.
A worker for Hamiltons Farm, Paul was happy to greet carnival-goers to sell them some feed for Lenny the camel. Or, as Paul dubbed him, the ‘Texar-Camel’on a sign he made for the carnival.
Paul has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome which is considered high functioning on the autism spectrum.
Paul was recently accepted into a master’s program in Geographic Information Science (GIS) that he said he is very excited to begin.
Farm owner Jessica Hamilton, a retired teacher said that autism is a diagnosis near and dear to her heart.
“For autism awareness we do events at the farm and we had an event at our location that was free to the community and our target was for any child on the autism spectrum by offering events that cater toward the autism community by offering our attractions. My husband Derrick and I like to tune into inclusion and there is not just one text-book definition for autism, so we like to do things to teach the community to be more informed and aware that autism is like any other disability.
Aside from our friend Paul, we have a lot of friends who have children with autism as well and we like to include them to try to help get their children out of their shells. And I personally do not give up easy on these kids,” said Hamilton.
The Hamiltons like to use horses for equestrian therapeutic purposes, and they teach horse riding and the children with autism can learn to begin to trust the horses.
Animals can act as a liaison for children with social deficiencies around people.
Hamilton said, “Our camel Lenny is still a baby, so he’s too young for rides, but our friend Paul, when he sometimes gets overwhelmed or overstimulated, as carnivals can be a sensory overload for people with autism, he takes a break with Lenny to relax and recompose."
Hamiltons Farm primarily caters private events such as birthday parties, church events, field trips and special events. And, they recently started offering public events like this Carnival Takeover, Texarkana Edition.
The Hamiltons are originally from Texarkana and part of the carnival proceeds will go to their home church, The Lonoke Baptist Church to donate to their youth program.
Hamiltons Farm is approximately 20 miles southwest of Little Rock, Ark. at 4930 Sparks Road in Alexander, Ark.
For more information call: 870-932-0037
Or email: hamiltonsfarm2020@gmail.com
Or you can visit their Facebook page.