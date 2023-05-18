SHREVEPORT, La. - It was standing room only Thursday at the grand opening of The Harbor.
It's a center in Shreveport designed to help fight school truancy by providing on site services to struggling families.
At The Harbor, parents can find mental health services, domestic violence counseling, child advocacy services, and parent education programming
Kelli Todd of Volunteers for Youth Justice and District Attorney James Stewart started working on this idea since 2016.
"If you look in the jurisdictions around the country where they have these types of services, the statistics will show that crime goes down. Attendance goes up. Kids are not walking the street, they have more confidence. And then they move on and graduate and become productive citizens," said Stewart.
This center is a model for effective collaboration. Caddo Parish Public Schools, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport have all supported this project.