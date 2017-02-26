It was all about the Shreveport community on Sunday for the Krewe of Highland Parade. Family members of all ages gathered along the sidewalks for the annual Mardi Gras tradition.
Some people told KTBS they were out here since early this morning trying to get the best spot possible.
"This is my favorite parade of the year. There's just so much to see and the kids love it!" said Tila Johnson of Shreveport.
Creativity also went a long way for catching those coveted beads and many other prizes.
"We made baskets with sticks so we could catch what they're throwing," said 10yr. old Adam Turner.
The nice weather helped with one of the largest turnouts ever at the Krewe of Highland Parade.