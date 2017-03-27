A student says she was the victim of sexual assault on a Shreveport school campus. So what should schools do to better protect and report these situations? This exact situation occurred at AMIKids, a charter school in Shreveport.
"I think they should report it instantly" were the words from a concerned parent who didn't want to share his name. But it didn't happen that way at AMIKids in October.
According to police records obtained by KTBS 3 News, a student says she was groped in a sexual manner on campus against her wishes by two other boys. The police records say there were several witnesses, according to the 15-year-old victim. She then told a faculty member, Mitchell Steiner.
Police records indicate the victim was asked to give a written statement about the account and was sent back to class by Steiner.
The victim told her mom after school, who then called police. That's the first police heard about it because no one from the school reported it to them, even though Louisiana has what's called a mandatory reporting law.
When police started their investigation, they started with the administrators. Vice principal Jamile Emile said he didn't know about the law for crimes of this nature with students.
Here's what the law says: a mandatory reporter -- like school staff or administrators -- who fail to report sexual or severe physical child abuse face a felony arrest. It goes on to say anyone over the age of 18 must report sex crimes against children. The law's been in place since 2012.
According to police records, at AMIKids, the principal, Tara Taylor, wasn't notified of the incident until 8 p.m. It happened at 2 p.m.
But those same records indicate that Taylor wanted to investigate the matter first to make sure it was a legitimate claim before calling the police.
A parent we talked to at the school disagrees that this was the best way to handle the situation. "You shouldn't wait on something like that because if that is the situation, you could ruin that child for life."
The boys involved, both 16 years old, were arrested and charged with sexual battery.
KTBS reached out to AMIKids board members who declined to comment. Instead, KTBS received this statement from the school's administrators based out of Tampa, Fla.
"AMIKids Caddo takes the safety of our students and our staff very seriously. ...Our organization took specific steps to ensure this sort incident never happens again. We have established a secure line for the immediate reporting of such allegations, should they occur in the future."
They also go on to say that the principal no longer works in the school and teachers and faculty members now have extra safety and reporting training that they have to go through. The cases against the other two faculty members involved, Steiner and Jamile Emile, were referred to the Caddo District Attorney's diversion program, meaning they will not be prosecuted as long as they meet requirements of that program. The two returned to teaching at AMIKids.
Taylor faces charges for not reporting the incident immediately. The investigating officer said in his report that Taylor became "defensive" when questioned about her failure to report the incident and denied she was required to do so.
Going forward, the parent KTBS talked to says there should be no hesitation. "They probably should do that right off top."
Taylor is set to go before Judge Brady O'Callaghan on May 8. KTBS was unable to reach Taylor's attorney Ron Miciotto, for comment.
AMIKids is the only alternative school for Caddo Parish students who have been expelled from traditional public schools. The school is still open and still has its charter license from the Caddo Parish School Board.