NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say it's too soon to discuss whether new safety rules will be established after a man accused of driving drunk plowed into a Mardi Gras parade crowd.
Police spokesman Michael "Beau" Tidwell says he's also trying to track down why a police report says 32 people were hit. Earlier statements had the number at 28, with 21 taken to hospitals and seven declining treatment.
He says those injured include a police lieutenant. Tidwell says he believes Lt. Michelle Woodfork was on duty at the time of the accident Saturday night. He says she's the niece of former Police Superintendent Warren Woodfork.
The driver, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, is jailed, his bond set at $125,000. The accident happened during one of the season's glitziest parades, the Krewe of Endymion.