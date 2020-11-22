SHREVEPORT, La. – Many businesses have closed their doors during the pandemic. But new ones have found a way to make it work for them.
Regardless if they're new or old, the struggle business owners have been through this year inspires shoppers to help those in the ArkLaTex.
“I’ve been very intentional with supporting small businesses here in Shreveport. I think it's great. The atmosphere is very positive. It's safe, everyone has their mask on," said Toya Graham, who was attending the opening of a new venue in downtown Shreveport this weekend.
A new event space called The Lot opened on Friday and Saturday for the first time. It featured multiple businesses, food trucks along with music performances. All while asking those attending to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.
“I think it's fantastic that new businesses are opening right now,” said Lindsey Pennington. “I think this particular event was able to happen with a lot of community support. And I think that's one of the most important things right now is for the community to rally around these businesses that are struggling.”
The new event space had 25 vendors participate in the first weekend.
"All these artists and vendors they've struggled during this time,” said Deshea Guzman, co-owner of The Lot. “This gives them the opportunity to be back in the public and right for Christmas, maybe push their product and. ... We really want to help them.”
They are calling this a cooperative collaborative. One food truck owner says they've done well.
“They have been coming out,” said Niema Tulai Longstratt, owner of RNL Authentics LLC. “The reason being is because we have an open area, where we sell our product. You can bring your chair and table and social distance because this is the new norm.”
Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, said there are new events coming to town. In return, that gives people who are bored from staying at home something to do.
“There are new things happening every day,” said Brown. “A lot of things you've experiences in the past, have kind of reinvented themselves. There is so much to do in this community. Anytime I hear someone say well there is nothing to do here, I just cringe. Because they are not looking.”
Brown suggests visiting www.shreveport-bossier.org to see what there is to do locally.
“It's amazing what Edgar has been able to do here,” said Andrew Larson. “His support for the community I think should be an inspiration for all of us.”
"It's so unreal,” said Deshea.
“It was just supposed to be a little project and literally it's blown up,” said Edgar.
“The community has supported us so much, it's crazy,” said Deshea.
Stay up to date with The Lot on its Facebook page by clicking here.