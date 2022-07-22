NPR - More than 35 years since his career in the U.S. Marine Corps began, Lt. Gen. Michael Langley could reach one of the highest ranks of the military.
Langley faces a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday. If confirmed by the Senate, Langley will become the first Black four-star general in the Marines' 246-year history. He will lead all U.S. military forces in Africa as chief of U.S. Africa Command.
A native of Shreveport, La., and the son of a former, noncommissioned officer in the Air Force, Langley has commanded at every level. His posts included Afghanistan during the war and various posts in Asia and Europe.
He assumed command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa last year, "after his predecessor was removed amid allegations of using a racial slur for African Americans in front of troops," according to Stars and Stripes.