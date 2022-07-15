SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced Friday it has added Ruston and Logansport as the two newest destinations along the trail.
Christmas vacationers can now find information about the holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville and Monroe-West Monroe.
“It’s very exciting to see the Holiday Trail of Lights continue to grow,” said Kelli West, HTOL board chairman and Natchitoches CVB marketing director. “The addition of Ruston and Logansport to our Christmas marketing materials will make the trail even more accessible and compelling to locals and visitors alike.”
The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights is a marketing cooperative partnership between destinations in the north and central regions of the state. The board is composed of representatives from each city, and the team works in tandem throughout the year to promote holiday events, attractions and general travel information.
This partnership formed in 1992 to enhance the holiday experiences for locals, visitors and group tours. The trail runs along Interstate 20 and Interstate 49 in north Louisiana.
“For many of our destinations, the last quarter of the year, which takes place during the holiday months, typically sees lower visitation numbers. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights board works together to create a cohesive marketing strategy, on-site activations, and information hubs to present to visitors the amazing ways they can celebrate the holidays in this region of our state,” West said.
The trail can be experienced in one day or a week. The cities are within driving distance of one another, making the tour a convenient hour-long trip from any one city to its neighboring city.
For more information, visit holidaytrailoflights.com or follow the trail on Facebook and Instagram by searching Holiday Trail of Lights.