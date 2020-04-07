SHREVEPORT, La. -- A worker tested positive for COVID-19 at The Oaks, one of the area's biggest senior living communities.
Executive Director Margaret Elrod says the man, who is on the custodial crew, is now being treated in quarantine.
Elrod notified residents and families of the diagnosis in an urgent letter on April 2. She says that was right after The Oaks learned of the diagnosis.
Elrod says the man had little to no contact with residents, patients, or other staff. She says he'd already missed a week of work. But she says The Oaks had long before instituted protective measures that began with social distancing,then restricting visitors, and then screening employees.
"All employees that come into the facility are still screened first, temperature checked, questioned whether they have symptoms, like the cough, and they're masked," Elrod says.
"If we happen to get an employee who feels like they are exhibiting symptoms, then we would have them get tested, have them removed from the premises until we knew they were well, or knew that they were negative."
Elrod says she says two employees and two residents, who thought they were having symptoms, have all tested negative.
As we reported last, two or more COVID-19 cases were discovered at three nursing homes in Caddo Parish. They are Brookdale and Montclair in Shreveport, along with Vivian Health Care.