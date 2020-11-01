gotv_badge.png

SHREVEPORT, La- If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, the Power Coalition --along with its Power Partners-- are providing rides.

The Power Coalition is a nonprofit organization in Louisiana. They are providing rides in Shreveport, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.

To reserve a ride on November 3rd, call:

  • Shreveport: 318-615-9203 
  • Lafayette: 337-385-3887
  • Baton Rouge: 225-317-9028
  • New Orleans: 504-434-2299

Or go to the Power Coalition website.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

