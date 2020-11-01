SHREVEPORT, La- If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, the Power Coalition --along with its Power Partners-- are providing rides.
The Power Coalition is a nonprofit organization in Louisiana. They are providing rides in Shreveport, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.
To reserve a ride on November 3rd, call:
- Shreveport: 318-615-9203
- Lafayette: 337-385-3887
- Baton Rouge: 225-317-9028
- New Orleans: 504-434-2299
Or go to the Power Coalition website.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.