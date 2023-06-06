CADDO PARISH, La.-Trash is piling up in Caddo Parish and it is creating problems on the streets and with the drainage system.
Caddo Commissioners discussed the trash issue during a work session Monday. Some say it is the culprit behind the major flooding we saw on Hearne Avenue over the weekend.
"One of the reasons why those areas flood so fast is because there's been a long time that trash accumulates on the street and once it starts to rain the trash blocks those drainages and at that point the water has no where to go," Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson said.
The water rose so high on Hearne Avenue that one person drowned in a car. Officials say there are pumps in the area but the pumps are not the problem.