BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La - As the nation remembers the events of 9/11, north Louisiana also remembers the role Barksdale Air Force Base played on that day 19 years ago.
After getting the news of the first plane crashing into the World Trade Center in New York, President George W. Bush left Florida and wanted to head back to Washington D.C. However, the Secret Service strongly objected and Air Force One headed to Barksdale.
He arrived to Barksdale around 10:30 that morning and addressed the nation an hour later with his first public comments from the conference room at the 8th Air Force Headquarters.
Today, the podium he spoke from is on display at the Barksdale Global Power Museum. Visitors to the museum can view a timeline of the events at the base on 9/11, and watch the comments the President made.