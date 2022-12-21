SHREVEPORT, La. - As temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous digits during the Christmas holidays, The Salvation Army is preparing to open its cold-weather station to provide warm shelter and food to those in need.
Check-in will be at The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana 200 East Stoner Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101 and begins at 3 p.m. from December 22 to Sunday, December 25.
“If you know someone who needs assistance or if you need a place to warm up, please reach out to us,” said Major Pierre Smith, Officer for The Salvation Army. “We are here to help you.”
The cold-weather shelter is open for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness during severe weather and temperatures below freezing. The Salvation Army will serve meals and utilizes cots for a community heating location. Blankets, hats, gloves, socks, personal care items, and food to those in need will be provided while supplies last.
The Salvation Army is asking for community support to help fund the additional care required to shelter, feed, and provide safety for clients in the upcoming days.
“Our resources are strained from holiday requests, and we are hopeful for our community’s support so we can continue to assist our neighbors in crisis at their point of greatest need.”
You can help support The Salvation Army by giving virtually by clicking here or by visiting the address listed above.