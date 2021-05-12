It's "Salvation Army Week," a time dedicated to honoring an organization that started 155 years ago with a goal of bringing salvation to the poor, destitute, and hungry, the Salvation Army.
Since then the need has never stopped and right now there are programs available in the ArkLaTex that can help.
On Wednesday morning Lt. Jamaal Ellis of the Shreveport Salvation Army joined First News to discuss some of the things they do on a daily basis that supports the community.
The Salvation Army can always use donations from the community.
