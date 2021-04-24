SHREVEPORT, La- Another successful event that happened in Downtown Shreveport on Saturday was the Spring Market at C & C Mercantile.
This was the second Downtown mercantile market with the first one happening this past October.
There were 56 artists outside with seven artists inside of their businesses. The majority of these vendors are local to Shreveport with only a few coming from Texas and Arkansas.
Co-owner of C & C Mercantile, Derek Simmons, said they hosted this event to support American artists since many festivals and events were cancelled once the pandemic began. For may artists, their creativity is their main source of income.
"This is our way for us to make Texas Avenue alive again. We moved here in June of 2020," Simmons said. "Our thing is promoting local artists, local everyone. We want to make this happen all the time."
"This is like my second fair that I've done since the world is starting to open back up, and people are actually coming out," said Christena Francis, owner of Perfection 37. "Before COVID you have a lot of window shoppers, now people come out to actually spend and actually support which keeps the economy going."
If you missed out on the fun on Saturday, you still have a chance to support local businesses on Sunday. The event will be going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the theme will be Gospel Brunch.
For the next six Saturdays (until May 29th), C & C Mercantile will be hosting a mini market where artists can set up outside of the store. The mini market will be catered by a chef.