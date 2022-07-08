TEXARKANA, Texas – When pulling up on the east entry of Texarkana’s Central mall on Friday, one could see a line of vans and shuttles dropping off and picking up seniors.
When walking through the entrance doors of the mall, one would find a sea of seniors sitting at tables in the middle of a serious Bingo game with smiles and fierce competition.
According to Community Outreach Specialist for Southern Caregivers Fatima Lathan, the event hosted upwards of 100 seniors today. It was especially crowded in the morning when the event began at 9:00 a.m.
Also said Lathan, “We’ve had facilities and assisted living show up, so the event has been extremely successful!”
Vendors had donated door prizes and some booths were set up to inform the seniors of other living options and resources.
Also, Ross and Shoalmire, elder law attorneys, had a table with some Chic-Fil-a to hand out and some helpful information regarding estate planning.
Stacy McKee, intake nurse and office manager for Southern Caregivers agreed they had a fantastic turnout, and she was surprised because the event was thrown together at the last minute.
McKee said, “We wanted to do something for the community’s senior citizens, especially since they’ve been cooped up for a couple of years with the pandemic, and there is a rise in COVID beginning again. So, we came up with this idea of a ‘summer ball at the mall’ and it’s proven to be a great location since it is so hot outside.”
McKee also reported that everything ran smoothly Friday and for the seniors who did not know about the event, but they were out walking in the mall, a few stepped in and wanted to participate. So, that brought a lot more people that wouldn’t have known about it otherwise.
This is Southern Caregivers’ first senior event of this kind, and they are absolutely planning on doing more of these events maybe annually and/or during different seasons, said McKee.
The greatest take away from the Summer Ball at the Mall was threefold.
One was to see the smiles on the faces of the seniors.
Second, many were happy to wave and obviously enjoy the social aspect while getting in some good rounds of bingo.
And of course, free food and handouts usually makes anybody happy!
McKee said, “There are plenty of resources out there that are unfortunately under-utilized.”
For more information about resources available to seniors and to their caregivers visit: