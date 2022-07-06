TEXARKANA, Texas – Looking for a nice cool place to take your favorite senior or seniors?
Look no further than the Summer Ball at the mall in Texarkana on Friday, July 8, at the Central Mall located at 2400 Richmond Road at the East Entry in Texarkana, Texas from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
July happens to be a difficult time to find fun, cool things to do, especially with the sweltering heat that has been dealt to our area.
This event offers games, prizes and bingo every hour.
Also on hand will be food plates and vendors.
Anyone wishing to be a vendor is not only welcome, but it is also free. Vendors are only asked to bring a door prize for bingo.
The fun event is hosted by Southern Caregivers, Ross & Shoalmire, and Central Mall of Texarkana.
For more information about this event or about being a vendor, call Katie Stone at 903-280-4864 or call Samantha Gummeson at 870-397-3277.