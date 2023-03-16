TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department was proud to see the 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy participants graduate this week.
TAPD Chief Michael Kramm presented each graduate with a certificate and the Chief’s Coin.
According to TAPD, the graduates completed six weeks of first-hand education with officers and detectives in several areas of law enforcement, from crime scene investigation to SWAT operations.
Since this program is considered community outreach, TAPD said they appreciated the participants’ time and efforts and look forward to their continuing relationship as part of the alumni association.